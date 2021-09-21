'I was a seamstress' - Mercy Aseidu details how she landed in the movie industry (VIDEO)

Detailing how it happened, she said "I was part of a small entertainment group; we usually entertain the congregation at church especially at conventions. I used to perform at church conventions".

Speaking on E-Vibes, she acknowledged the role of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo as “he pointed out my talent and inspired Mercy and her colleagues to take a chance in acting.”

According to Mercy Asiedu, the popular Ghanaian Apostle approached her with her colleagues "Agyekoo and Akrobeto to join the concert party crew at the time since that was the same thing they were also into. My Godfather encouraged us by writing a story to help us move forward in our acting career. He said one day it will come in handy.”

Since then, the versatile actress has starred in loads of movies including ‘Obaakofou’, ‘Sumsum’, ‘Aware’, ‘Kakra Yebedie’, ‘Agya Koo Trotro’, ‘Ghana Yonko’, ‘Emma Dodo Kunu’, Divine Prayer, Obi Yaa, Sama Te fie, Old Soldier with ‘Asoreba’ movie introducing her to movie lovers across the globe.