Idris Elba set to shoot film in Ghana

This will be the second time the actor is shooting a film in Ghana since 2015 after he shot Beast of no nation.

In his visit to the jubilee house, he assured the president to help push to the forefront the Ghana film industry, in his honor to set up a film school and fine-tune the film policies in the country.

According to Idris Elba, a vibrant and robust film industry begins at the policy level. He noted that countries like South Africa, Europe, Greece, and Morocco have invested in their policies because they understand the value of the film industry in dollars.

“The National Film Authority has done the work. Put together a comprehensive plan to propel Ghana into the forefront. It needs to be robust. It needs to be competitive. We believe for sure, and I know you believe in your legacy that you want to leave behind, that Ghana should step up to start attracting those filmmakers.

“What I want to do is that I have a film that I’m directing, and I’m hoping to bring that film, or at least some of that film, to shoot it in Ghana. That film will be here in December. We start pre-production in August. Some of the films, in two or three weeks, will be in Ghana by December.”