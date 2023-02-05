ADVERTISEMENT
Idris Elba set to shoot film in Ghana

Reymond Awusei Johnson

British Ghanaian actor Idrissa Akuna Elba visited his motherland, paying a courtesy call to President Akufo Addo.

Idris Elba X Prez Akufo Addo
Many diaspora and international stars under the Year of Return and Beyond the Return scheme have visited Ghana including Idris Elba who is set to shoot his film in Ghana.

This will be the second time the actor is shooting a film in Ghana since 2015 after he shot Beast of no nation.

In his visit to the jubilee house, he assured the president to help push to the forefront the Ghana film industry, in his honor to set up a film school and fine-tune the film policies in the country.

According to Idris Elba, a vibrant and robust film industry begins at the policy level. He noted that countries like South Africa, Europe, Greece, and Morocco have invested in their policies because they understand the value of the film industry in dollars.

Idris Meets Akufo Addo
“The National Film Authority has done the work. Put together a comprehensive plan to propel Ghana into the forefront. It needs to be robust. It needs to be competitive. We believe for sure, and I know you believe in your legacy that you want to leave behind, that Ghana should step up to start attracting those filmmakers.

“What I want to do is that I have a film that I’m directing, and I’m hoping to bring that film, or at least some of that film, to shoot it in Ghana. That film will be here in December. We start pre-production in August. Some of the films, in two or three weeks, will be in Ghana by December.”

Concluding that this initiative will show Ghana as a haven for business.

