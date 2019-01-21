For a long time now, this has been a concern for stakeholders in the Ghanaian movie industry and other concerned patriotic citizens but the infiltration of these foreign Tv series still persist on local Televisions.

The veteran Ghanaian actor cum satirist may have had this to the neck and will not protest against it but he wants Ghanaians to know something really important which many might be missing.

Taking to social media, Kwaku Sintim-Misa shared a tweet saying “Imagine visiting India. You turn on the TV and see “EFIE WURA” dubbed in their language. That will never happen. Keep that in mind as u enjoy the “Twi speaking Indians” on your TVs.”

Well, if KMS says so, who can say otherwise? Better still, you can check out his tweet below and tell us what you think.