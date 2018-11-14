Pulse.com.gh logo
Jim Iyke goes bald playing an ex-military man in 'Cold Feet'

Jim Iyke is playing the role of Colonel Mayowa, an ex-Military man with meritorious years of service in the new film by Moses Inwang.

Jim Iyke goes bald playing an ex-military man in 'Cold Feet' play

Jim Iyke and Joselyn Dumas on the set of 'Cold Feet'

(Instagram/Jim Iyke)

Jim Iyke has starred in a new movie, 'Cold Feet.'

The entrepreneur and actor is playing the role of Colonel Mayowa, an ex-Military man with meritorious years of service in the new film by Moses Inwang.

The movie also starred Ghanaian actress and host, Joselyn Dumas, Beverly Naya, Femi Adebayo,  and Enyinna Nwigwe.

play A scene from the movie, 'Cold Feet' (Instagram/Moses Inwang)

 

Directed and produced by Moses Inwang, the movie co-produced and executive produced by Darlington Anyiam-Osigwe.

play A bald headed Jim Iyke (Instagram/Jim Iyke)

 

The crew began shooting in Akwa Ibom state on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

