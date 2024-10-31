Nigerian and Ghanaian stars light up 'One Night Guests'—A must-watch on Christmas Day

Produced by Chris Odeh, a notable figure in the Nigerian film industry, the film is already generating buzz as a major crossover project blending Ghanaian and Nigerian cinematic talent.
Acclaimed Ghanaian director Peter Sedufia has officially kicked off production for his latest film, One Night Guests, with an exciting press conference held at Silverbird Galleria in Lagos.
The heart-warming Christmas comedy follows Olumide, a wealthy father whose annual tradition of hosting a Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and an Elf for his traumatised daughter takes a twist.
This year, two unexpected trios arrive, casting suspicion that they may not be the winners of Olumide's contest but rather impostors.
The story weaves laughter and suspense, exploring empathy, privilege, and self-discovery, and offers a powerful perspective, reshaping his outlook on life.
A Star-Studded Cast and Cross-Cultural Production
At the press conference, Peter Sedufia emphasised Lagos as the ideal setting for One Night Guests, sharing that “the city’s vibrancy and cultural richness bring unmatched energy to this film.”
The director expressed his excitement about creating a unique cinematic experience by merging the talents and storytelling approaches of Ghana and Nigeria.
Cast members include celebrated actors from both nations, such as Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Yvonne Okoro, Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngissah, James Gardiner, Lasisi Elenu, and Akah Nnani, promising a captivating performance.
With a blend of suspense akin to Knives Out and the emotional depth of The Father, Sedufia intends to capture the spirit of Christmas, showing how meaningful encounters transcend social divisions. He describes One Night Guests as “an eloquent testament to Christmas as a season of love and selflessness,” hinting at the transformative journey that unfolds for Olumide and his family.
Production and Premiere Details
The film will be shot entirely on location in Lagos and is scheduled for a dual premiere on Christmas Day, 2024, in cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana.
Produced by OldFilm Productions (Ghana), Sozo Films (Nigeria), and Gravel Road Studios (South Africa), One Night Guests promises to be one of the most anticipated releases this festive season, underscoring the power of empathy and the joy of unexpected connections during the holidays.
With Peter Sedufia at the helm, known for acclaimed works like Keteke, this film aims to further cement his influence in West African cinema, celebrating cross-cultural storytelling and unity.