Well, it is not as if these questions are thrown to guests in a manner which depicts an interview session as Nii Kpakpo Thompson and his co-host Abisiga Akusuba Aguri are tasked to engage their ‘visitors’ in a witty conversation with the hidden aim of getting them to commit themselves.

To be safe, just say ‘no’ to ‘no’; say ‘no’ to ‘yes’. Put differently, don’t say ‘no’; don’t say ‘yes’. That is the ‘Fun Home’ TV game show.

Although ‘Fun Home’ seeks to create excitement, there are prizes to be won, ranging from cash to items. Guests who are able to hit the threshold are given two options – either to walk away safely with cash they made or gamble.

Powered by Page83 Concepts, the first season of the show features several personalities, including public figures.

‘Fun Game’ airs on GH One TV every Sunday at 7.30 pm .