"Not everyone will love you" McBrown speaks on Sally Mann's unnatural birth comment

McBrown, speaking in a recent interview has established that her journey to finding the fruit of the womb was not an easy one hence persons who make such ill comments have no idea of her struggles.

"People are saying all kinds of things about me. About how I got my baby, and so on. I know the covenant I struck with my God. I know the prayers I said, the hospitals I attended, the huge money I spent, the medicine I took, and all that I went through, but no one was there. Just understand that not everyone will love you. "