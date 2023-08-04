Entertainment pundit, Sally Mann in a viral video accused the actress of being a hypocrite and ill-shamed her for having an unnatural birth which stirred social media.
"Not everyone will love you" McBrown speaks on Sally Mann's unnatural birth comment
Most celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown, after a long silence has in an interview reacted to attacks recently buttered from entertainment pundit Sally Mann.
Social media uproared with many netizens slamming her for making such unintelligent comments about fellow women.
McBrown, speaking in a recent interview has established that her journey to finding the fruit of the womb was not an easy one hence persons who make such ill comments have no idea of her struggles.
"People are saying all kinds of things about me. About how I got my baby, and so on. I know the covenant I struck with my God. I know the prayers I said, the hospitals I attended, the huge money I spent, the medicine I took, and all that I went through, but no one was there. Just understand that not everyone will love you. "
The Onua ShowTime host urged persons to preach love and respect to foster a peaceful community devoid of hate and misunderstanding.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh