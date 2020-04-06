The Gambian actress who relocated to Ghana where she made a name for herself out of her few movies and tiny waist figure but has now moved to America, has disclosed that she has suffered a miscarriage.

The actress who got engaged to her fiancé, who has been unfortunately sent to jail, told her sad story in a new episode of her reality show. “I woke up this morning and there is blood all over my bed. I don’t know what to do…I lost my child. I lost my baby,” she said in the video while crying.

According to the famously known slim waist trainer and entrepreneur, though she was taking care of the pregnancy with no one by her side, she believes that God will see her through these challenging times. Though disappointed, Princess reiterated that faith in God won’t dip.

Princess Shyngle

"In as much as the devil wants me to be angry with God right now, I won’t. Because I know everything happens for a reason. I lost my baby. It’s painful and my heart is tearing apart but I’m trying to cope with this,” pulse.com.gh heard her say in the 4th episode of Discovering Princess Shyngle.

Watch the video below.