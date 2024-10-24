Ron Ely: Iconic movie star Tarzan dead at 86

Ely became a household name after starring in Tarzan, which aired on NBC from 1966 to 1968. Known for performing his own stunts, Ely endured several injuries on set, including broken bones and attacks by animals. Despite these challenges, his role as the iconic jungle hero solidified his place in television history.

Following his acting career, Ely transitioned to writing and authored two mystery novels. Though he retired from acting in 2001, he briefly returned in 2014 for the television film Expecting Amish. Ely also appeared in popular shows like The Love Boat and Wonder Woman during the 1980s.

Born in Texas in 1938, Ely married his second wife, Valerie Lundeen, with whom he had three children. Tragically, Lundeen was murdered by their son, Cameron, in 2019. Cameron was subsequently shot and killed by police officers. Ely later filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which was dismissed on the grounds of self-defence.