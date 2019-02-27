In a video sighted pulse.com.gh, Rosemond during an interview on Accra FM mentioned that one of her achievements is going to places where most Ghanaian celebrities haven’t been before.

“I’ve achieved a lot, I’ve been able to go to so many places where most of even some of these celebrities haven’t entered. I’ve been to Dubai and back” she said.

Akuapem Poloo insisted that her Dubai visit is an achievement because there some celebrities struggling to visit the UAE.

Adding to the list of her achievements, she also added she’s been to Golden Movie Awards and it’s a big deal because it wasn’t every celebrity that was invited for the awards show.

Watch video below as Poloo lists her achievements.