Speaking on Class Drive, the Gelaway’ singer has been reported by classfmonline.com to have said that “I want an executive producer who does not want to sleep with me but who wants to bring me money and work with me”

Felicia Nuna Tawiah, further detailed that ever since she left her former record label, Beehive Entertainment, other labels that come her way has people who show interest in having a sexual affair with her.

“I’ve had a lot of offers from people who want to invest in my craft but they all say: ‘Your waist is nice’, or ‘you are a nice girl’, and at the end, sometimes they might not start from the beginning but it always gets there and I always complain,” the 28-year-old musician lamented.

Davi Diva continued that she’s been facing this sex for music deal challenge ever since she started pursuing her career. Feli Nuna suggested that female entrepreneurs should invest in female acts to save them from these sexual predators.

“I’ve been facing this [challenge] from the outset of my career. I urge women who are financially sound to invest as well, they should also invest in other female artistes as well. Trust me, the music business is booming, you can make a lot of money from the music business if you take it seriously. More record labels focus on the show, not the business,” she advised.

“All the male artistes you see, big men and influential people support them, so, does it mean that they also sleep with them? You are investing to get your money back; that is the same way you should approach it with a female artiste as well,” she stressed.