It will become the first-ever Ghanaian film to be considered for the nomination.

Written and directed by musician and filmmaker, Samuel ‘Blitz’ Bazawule, the film was shot on location in Ghana and stars newcomers Cynthia Dankwa, Joseph Otsiman and Kobina Amissah-Sam.

Blitz Bazawule produced “The Burial Of Kojo” alongside Ama K Abebrese and Kwaku Obeng Boateng through Africa Film Society.

Upon the announcement, Twitter exploded with great joy – exciting reactions came from across every angle.

Ama K Abebrese was excited: "Ghana has never had a film eligible for Golden Globes before for this category. This is great for filmmakers in Ghana, especially in this significant ‘Year of Return’."

The producer tweeted: “WHAAAAAAT!!!! @TheBurialOfKojo is up for a Golden Globe Nomination. First ever for Ghana. Just Wow!!!”

Followed by another tweet: “Can't believe it's been 9 months since @TheBurialOfKojo premiered on @Netflix via @ARRAYNow. It's still one of the Best reviewed films of 2019 with a 100% RottenTomatoes Score and now Ghana's first ever @GoldenGlobes entry....what a journey.”

The film follows the story of Esi, as she recounts her childhood and the tumultuous relationship between her father, Kojo and her uncle, Kwabena. After Kojo goes missing on an illegal mining expedition, Esi embarks on a magical adventure to rescue her father.