'The ‘Girls Trip’ sequel to be filmed in Ghana with full original cast

While promoting the second season of Amazon Prime series Harlem, Oliver shared that she had a “definitive ‘Girls Trip 2’” update,” saying that the sequel is “officially happening.” Also providing the plot, Oliver joked that co-producer Will Packer “might kill me, we’re looking to set it in Ghana.”

The ladies of Girls Trip will look to attend the popular Afrochella (Afro Future) festival which takes place in Ghana annually attracting prominent musical acts from the region.

Girls Trip was directed by Malcolm D. Lee, produced by Will Packer and co-written by Kenya Barris and Oliver from a plot they developed with Erica Rivinoja.

With a low $16 million budget, the first GIRLS TRIP was a big box office success, earning $140 million globally. It also helped Haddish, who was lately in controversy, become a household name.

Girls Trip is about Four best friends, the "Flossy Posse",who have grown distant over the years. When lifestyle guru Ryan Pierce (Regina Hall), who is dubbed "the next Oprah", is offered an opportunity to be the keynote speaker at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, she decides to bring along her friends to turn her work vacation into a girls' trip.

Joining Ryan is Sasha (Queen Latifah), an ex-journalist from Time Magazine who now owns a floundering gossip site and is struggling financially; Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith), a nurse and uptight mom who has not had a boyfriend since her divorce years earlier and Dina (Tiffany Haddish), a happy-go-lucky, impulsive party animal who was fired after assaulting a co-worker shortly before the trip. While on the trip, Sasha is sent a tip that shows a picture of a black man's head kissing an Instagram model, presumed to be Ryan's husband, Stewart.