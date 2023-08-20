The actor, who passed away in May, has finally been buried after months of delays reportedly caused by disagreements among his siblings.
Veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi laid to rest in his hometown
The late Nigerian actor, Obinna Nwafor, widely known as Saint Obi, has been laid to rest in his hometown amidst a somber atmosphere.
Saint Obi's demise occurred at the residence of one of his siblings in Jos, following a prolonged illness. However, internal conflicts within the family led to delays in formalizing the announcement of his passing.
After a three-month interval after his unfortunate death, Saint Obi's final resting place was in his hometown of Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo state.
Photographs from the funeral depict his siblings, friends, and other family members gathered to bid their last farewell to the beloved actor.
The ceremony was marked by a sense of mourning as those close to him paid their respects to his memory.
