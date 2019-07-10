Being Ghana’s greatest rapper comes with a pile of individual criteria. It’s called opinions. Everyone has it – even a foetus has one.

However, capturing at least one of these criteria across board is what many have failed to do over the years. But Sarkodie is different. He shatters the stable of hip-hop/hiplife arguments.

At least, he falls within and captures at least one of these individual touchstones across board.

Talking of adept wordplay, nifty delivery (flow), superior lyrics and perspicacious meaning, and on top of all record sales, Sarkodie has successfully bridged the gap. He is one of the reasons why Ghana’s hip-hop/hiplife is where it is today.

Every July 10 is the BET Award-winner’s birthday and according to Wikipedia, today marks his 34th birthday.

To share in the celebration of his birthday, we bring you 10 rap songs that prove Ghana’s modern-day rap was defined and heavily influenced by his great skill and unrivalled talent.

From dirty bedroom talks to uncanny brags to blistering political talks and activism, here are some game-changing rap songs featuring verses from Sarkodie.

1. Illuminati by Sarkodie

“Meyɛ mason koraa aka mennyɛ free, I swear walaahi”.

2. The Masses by Sarkodie

“Asantefoɔ bɛto ama Akufo-Addo/North-foɔ nso Mahama/)yɛ a na me werɛ ahow/ɔto ama ne krom ni, ɛnnyɛ nea ɔbɛboa no.”

3. Rap Attack by Sarkodie feat. Vector

“My sesa me flow no back to back/ɛbɛ so sɛ Korle-bu mortuary/Afei deɛ mo aflopi, grace to grass”.

4. Shots On Shots by Ice Prince feat. Sarkodie

“Tie you up on the bed and go down”.

5. Revenge Of The Spartans by Sarkodie

“Straight from the ghetto to Hollywood/ɔmo se obidi rapy good/nanka sɛ rap bɛ ti atɔ fom kora a anka ma reservi me parachute”.

6. Original by Sarkodie

“Nea mo de bɛ dwene me ho no save energy na fa kɔ yɛ wo sit up/Celebrate, champagne, I told you n*ggas to move back”.

7. Sarkodie - Take It Back

“You are afraid of change/I don’t Know the future/I didn't come here to tell you how this is going to end/I came here to tell you how it is going to begin”. (Not Sarkodie's verse but worth mention)

8. Saa Okodie No by Sarkodie feat. Obrafour

“Ɔse Sarkodie nnyɛ tight emcee/Monte aseɛ, the diference between fight and peace/Mempɛ kasa nti me claimi nice emcee/Nanso me mbu adeɛ koraa, trust me, you can see”.

9. Hand To Mouth by Sarkodie

“Wonya sika a na watɔ foundation/w’atoaso ama no akɔduru lengthen/wogyae wo ho na cash no firi wo nsa a/joe, wobɛyiyi nkranpan te sɛ pencil”.

10. Grind Day Remix by Kwesi Arthur ft. Sarkodie & Medikal

“Ɔkwadwofoɔ na ɔde ne hope ma sofo…And hommies just told me the realest shit/Ɔse focus on making money don't you ever fuck about all this silly sh*t”.