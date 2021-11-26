2022 Grammy nominations: Ghana's Stonebwoy receives 3 Grammy credits

Stonebwoy was shortlisted for his participation as a featured artist on three albums that were released in the year under review for "containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings," according to the Recording Academy.

The albums "Pamoja" by Etana, "Live N Livin" by Sean Paul, and "Royal" by Jesse Royal each scored a nomination in the "Best Reggae Album" category.

On the 16-track "Pamoja", Stonebwoy is featured on track 06, "Proppa". The album, released on June 25th, brings together the worlds and cultures of Africa and Jamaica in both musical and lyrical form.

He secured a feature on "Live N Livin"—one of two albums from Sean Paul—which offers a collaboration over confrontation undertone that showcases unity in dancehall.

On Jesse Royal's sophomore album "Royal," which is incredibly versatile, multi-layered, rich in sound and message, the Ghanaian also participated as a featured artist on the track "Dirty Money." The album was released on June 10th.

This will become the fourth time the Ghanaian reggae and dancehall star is securing a Grammy nomination through making contributions to nominated works.

Since his debut, Stonebwoy has had an outstanding "history" with the GRAMMYS. In September 2020, the Ghanaian music legend received a certificate for his contribution as a featured musician on Morgan Heritage's Grammy-nominated album "Avrakedabra."

He was named to the GRAMMYs Recording Academy Class of 2021 in June 2021, providing him with the chance to celebrate, represent, and give back to music and its creators.

“This invitation reflects the Recording Academy’s commitment to excellence and further growing its robust membership body. The invitations also reaffirm the Recording Academy’s recognition of the important contributions of music people to influence progressive changes within the music industry,” a statement by GRAMMYs said

The Recording Academy will present the 2022 GRAMMY Awards show on Mon, Jan. 31, on the CBS Television Network(opens in a new tab) and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT.