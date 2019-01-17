The industry is evolving if you look back to 10 years ago. There has been a lot of changes in Ghanaian music fashion which has brought us to where we are.

From hip-hop, hiplife, highlife to gospel, the music industry has witnessed a tremendous change in its music pattern and trends but some of the songs released 10 years ago have been able to stand the test of time.

Sarkodie, Wutah, Edem, Asem, Obour, Obrafour, Guru, 4x4, Black Prophet, Kojo Antwi and VIP were among the most influential figures in music 10 years ago.

They topped charts with their records, stormed stages and won some awards for their hard work back in the day.

On this note, Pulse Ghana entertainment editor David Mawuli presents 30 timeless songs that will be turning 10 in 2019.

1. Burnin' Desire by Wutah

2. Daa Ke Daa by Becca

3. Run Away by Irene Logan feat. Asem

4. Love Zone by Jon Germain

5. Nyornuviade by Edem feat. Kwabena Kwabena

6. Babe by Sarkodie feat. Mugeez

7. Killing the Game by Obour feat. Okyeame Kwame & Richie

8. You Dey Craze by Edem feat. Sarkodie & Kwaw Kese

9. Kasiebo by Obrafour & Guru

10. World Trade Center by 4x4

11. Swagger by Ruff & Smooth

12. I think I like Am by VIP

13. Adiepena by Kojo Antwi

14. Mama Africa by Black Prophet

15. Afia Donkor by Kofi B feat. Bradez

16. Hiplife by Obrafour

17. Sika by Daddy Lumba

18. Kotosa by Wutah

19. Born To Win by King David

20. Ensie Wo Yie by Diana Hamilton

21. Okyeso Nyame by Florence Nyame

22. Breathe by Kweku T & D Black

23. Wo Beye Kesse by Ohemaa Mercy

24. Ayeyi Ndwom by DSP Kofi Sarpong

25. Supernatural Celestine Donkor feat. Ishmael

26. Jah Will Be There by Wutah

27. Push by Sarkodie

28. Ringtone by Tinny

29. Aseda by Ernest Opoku

30. Simple by Bradez