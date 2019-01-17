The industry is evolving if you look back to 10 years ago. There has been a lot of changes in Ghanaian music fashion which has brought us to where we are.
From hip-hop, hiplife, highlife to gospel, the music industry has witnessed a tremendous change in its music pattern and trends but some of the songs released 10 years ago have been able to stand the test of time.
Sarkodie, Wutah, Edem, Asem, Obour, Obrafour, Guru, 4x4, Black Prophet, Kojo Antwi and VIP were among the most influential figures in music 10 years ago.
They topped charts with their records, stormed stages and won some awards for their hard work back in the day.
On this note, Pulse Ghana entertainment editor David Mawuli presents 30 timeless songs that will be turning 10 in 2019.
1. Burnin' Desire by Wutah
2. Daa Ke Daa by Becca
3. Run Away by Irene Logan feat. Asem
4. Love Zone by Jon Germain
5. Nyornuviade by Edem feat. Kwabena Kwabena
6. Babe by Sarkodie feat. Mugeez
7. Killing the Game by Obour feat. Okyeame Kwame & Richie
8. You Dey Craze by Edem feat. Sarkodie & Kwaw Kese
9. Kasiebo by Obrafour & Guru
10. World Trade Center by 4x4
11. Swagger by Ruff & Smooth
12. I think I like Am by VIP
13. Adiepena by Kojo Antwi
14. Mama Africa by Black Prophet
15. Afia Donkor by Kofi B feat. Bradez
16. Hiplife by Obrafour
17. Sika by Daddy Lumba
18. Kotosa by Wutah
19. Born To Win by King David
20. Ensie Wo Yie by Diana Hamilton
21. Okyeso Nyame by Florence Nyame
22. Breathe by Kweku T & D Black
23. Wo Beye Kesse by Ohemaa Mercy
24. Ayeyi Ndwom by DSP Kofi Sarpong
25. Supernatural Celestine Donkor feat. Ishmael
26. Jah Will Be There by Wutah
27. Push by Sarkodie
28. Ringtone by Tinny
29. Aseda by Ernest Opoku
30. Simple by Bradez