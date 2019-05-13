The “Shuga” hit maker won three awards, but says he was very disappointed not to have won more.

Stonebwoy’s rival Shatta Wale emerged the biggest winner on the night after grabbing seven (7) awards.

Speaking for the first time on the outcome of the awards, Stonebwoy said he was disappointed, while urging organisers of the 3Music Awards and other awards to eschew mediocrity.

“I was disappointed definitely but I kept to myself I was not going to say anything,” he said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, hosted by George Quaye.

“People’s awards are sitting in people’s homes…In Ghana sometimes mediocrity puts people who have to reward and award things in a box where they just lose it all and have to play by that but that will not bring any benefit, that will not bring any hope to those who are looking up to us. They would only have to turn to do mediocre stuff because that is being rewarded.”

He added: “So I will beg off all these awards organisers to try so hard in their own way even if they have to go out of their lines once they believe and know that this is the right thing because the right is devoid of influence…the right thing will vindicate itself?”

“It’s our music but the role that you play could be a per cent that adds up but it actually makes a big difference…you guys hold a very huge spot where when favouritism come inside and bias come inside and influence come inside it will definitely look someway.”