The "Gringo" hitmaker defeated Stonebwoy, KK Fosu and Samini to win the award.

Earlier, Gringo was voted the Viral Song of the Year.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall king saw off competition from Guilty Beatz, Akwaaba; Ras Kuuku, Wo; Sarkodie, Advice (Freestyle); Evangelist IK Aning, Borbolibobo; Patience Nyarko , Obi Nyane Me; Eddie Kae, Do The Dance and Gasmilla, Akesormoshi.