The 33-year-old owns numerous businesses and is even far advanced to begin operating an airline in Ghana.

But for all of Gyan’s achievements, it is his love for music that has endeared him to many football fans, especially when it comes to ‘jama’.

The former Sunderland forward is also a very good dancer and, rather than just stick to that, he has often gone a step further to record songs in the studio.

Earlier this week, Gyan announced himself to his new club NorthEast United by composing remixes of some Indian hip hop tracks.

In appreciation of the 33-year-old’s contribution to the Ghanaian music industry, we take a look at five songs Gyan featured on which became massive hits:

1. ‘Dirty Enemies’ with Stonebwoy

Gyan performs ‘Dirty Enemies’ with Stonebwoy

The song ‘Dirty Enemies’ was released in 2018 by Stonebwoy, who featured Asamoah on it. The song talks about how one’s enemies have no say in what God has already decided.

Stonebwoy sang the chorus, while Gyan joined at the tail end of the song with his own lines.

The song became a massive hit in and outside Ghana, with former Ivory Coast international, Didier Drogba once spotted jamming to it.

2. “Odo Pa” with Castro and Kofi Kinaata

Castro featured Gyan and Kofi Kinaata on "Odo Pa"

This song is perhaps the most popular among all the songs that Asamoah Gyan has featured on. “Odo Pa” originally belongs with Castro who featured both Gyan and Kofi Kinaata.

Although Gyan’s part in the song wasn’t too long, the striker still did enough to place his fingerprints on the track.

“Odo Pa” was released in 2016 and it is still enjoyed by many when played on radio or TV.

3. “Do the dance” with Castro

Gyan featured on "Do the dance" with Castro

Another hit song that Asamoah Gyan was featured on was Castro’s “Do the dance”.

The missing singer was very close to Gyan and their telepathy was always felt whenever they did a song together.

‘Do the dance’ was released in the year 2011 and the song immediately became a favourite of many Ghanaians.

4. “African girls” with Castro

Castro and Gyan again collaborated to produce "Ghana Girls"

The song that really shot Asamoah Gyan’s music career to life was “African girls”. The striker was once again featured on this one by his long-time pal Castro and they both nailed it.

At the time the song was released, not many considered Gyan as a musician. However, the song ushered him into the full music industry and he went on to perform it alongside Castro on many platforms.

Also, following his move to Sunderland that summer, it made the song even more popular in the UK.

5. “Accelerator Down” with Anaanu Shaka, John Boye and Castro

Gyan was featured in the video of the song Accelerator Down

The least popular among the songs that Asamoah Gyan has featured on is “Accelerator Down.”

The striker actually did not sing or rap on it but made an appearance in the video, which had the likes of fellow footballers Isaac Vorsah and John Boye featuring.

The song originally belongs to Anaanu Shaka, who featured John Boye and Castro.