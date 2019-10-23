The much-hyped concert featured some heavy lineup of artistes (both rising and mainstream) including Medikal, Kwaw Kese, Wendy Shay, Eno Barony, AK Songstress, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Jupitar and Dope Nation.

While the concert had many positive sides, some gross, awkward moments nearly ruined the whole experience.

Below, we share with you five moments that were nothing to writing home about.

Kwaw Kese received bottles

SM fans had no mercy on the “Dondo” hitmaker when he decided to make a surprise appearance at the concert. His appearance reminded the SM movement of the pending beef which has created tension between the two musicians for months. They responded to Kwaw’s jabs to Shatta Wale by pelting him with bottles – and it was so awkward. Despite this, Kwaw Kese stayed throughout the trial until his performance duration was over.

Fantana showed off her menstrual pad

The RuffTown Records label artiste who is under the management of Bullet (Ruff N Smooth) – popularly known for crazy publicity stunts – hit the stage wearing a very short dress. And during the short performance, her menstrual pad was captured by the crowd and cameras around. It was gross. But she defended herself by saying her menses appeared 30 minutes to her performance, therefore, as an empowered woman, she had no option than to get a pad and mount stage.

Eno Barony’s wig gave up

The female rapper was embarrassed by her loose wig when it gave up on her during her impressive performance. But she was saved by her smartness and sense of humour. She was performing her latest hit single “Heavy Load” when her wig accidentally came off. Her voluptuous dancer, however, was quick to grab it and swung it as part of her choreography.

Medikal and Fella Makafui’s wrong ‘atopa’

The celebrity couple gave a delightful performance on the night but things went awkward when they decided to incorporate daggering (Jamaican dance) into their performance. Fella, after twerking for Medikal, decided to take it to the floor but was hit so hard by Medikal that she lost control and almost fell off the stage.

Shatta Wale’s gross kiss on Wendy Shay’s hips and groin

Shatta Wale without controversy is no Shatta Wale. As usual, he decided to go extra during his duet with Wendy Shay but it was so gross to watch. During their “Steve Wonder” performance, Shatta kissed Wendy’s hips and groin as part of the performance.