ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

6 Ghanaian artistes you need on your track for a guaranteed hit

Dorcas Agambila

Creating a hit song is no easy feat. It’s even tougher when an artist scores a hit and then struggles to replicate that success in future releases.

6 Ghanaian Artistes to Feature If You Want A Hit Song Any Day
6 Ghanaian Artistes to Feature If You Want A Hit Song Any Day

However, a select few Ghanaian artists seem to have hit-making woven into their DNA. All of them male, these artists bring a distinct voice and irresistible hooks to any track, often transforming it into a chart-topping hit.

Recommended articles

Here’s a look at six artists who consistently elevate other musicians’ songs whenever they’re featured in no particular order.

1. Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy is undoubtedly one of Ghana's hottest musical talents today. Known for turning even ordinary tracks into massive hits, he’s one of the most sought-after collaborators in the industry. Although his rise coincided with a public fallout with his former mentor, Stonebwoy, it hasn’t dampened his success. He’s now in a league of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kelvyn Boy
Kelvyn Boy Kelvyn Boy Pulse Ghana

2. KiDi

KiDi is arguably the biggest artist managed by Lynx Entertainment’s Richie Mensah. He has mastered the art of making hit songs and is highly sought after by fellow musicians. He elevated tracks like Captain Planet’s 'I Miss You Die' and worked magic on songs by Samini, Stonebwoy, and Obibini. Currently, his song Cheese is dominating the airwaves. Since winning the fourth season of MTN Hitmaker in 2015, KiDi has been a force in the industry.

Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana

3. Akwaboah Jnr

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he’s still finding his footing in the industry as a solo artist, Akwaboah Jnr is a powerhouse when it comes to features. With a silky voice admired by peers, he frequently collaborates with other artists and adds depth to their music. A talented songwriter, he penned the award-winning 'Daa Ke Daa' for Becca and 'Ayeyi Ndwom' for DSP Kofi Sarpong.

Akwaboah Jnr
Akwaboah Jnr Pulse Ghana

4. King Promise

When Sarkodie first crossed paths with King Promise, he recognised the young singer’s potential. Now a star in his own right, King Promise has captivated fans with his vocal prowess and signature oversized sneakers. He has been involved in a string of hit collaborations, including 'Anadwo' and 'Can’t Let You Go' with Sarkodie, and he’s become one of Ghana’s most featured artists.

King Promise
King Promise Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

5. Kuami Eugene

The 'Rockstar' himself, Kuami Eugene, rounds off this list alongside his label mate, KiDi. Known for his unique style, he effortlessly makes any song he’s on a success. Another MTN Hitmaker alum, Eugene came third in the 2016 season and quickly joined Lynx Entertainment, where he has since released several hits.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

6. Mugeez

Mugeez, one half of the iconic duo R2Bees, is a low-profile powerhouse in Ghanaian music. Born Rashid Abdul Mugeez, he’s an award-winning singer and songwriter who frequently collaborates with other artists, lending his talent to create some of Ghana’s most beloved hits.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mugeez
Mugeez Mugeez ece-auto-gen

These six artists have become the go-to hitmakers, consistently helping other musicians soar to new heights with their talent.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Eazi and Mugeez reunite on new track 'For My Head' featuring DJay

Eazi and Mugeez reunite on new track 'For My Head' featuring DJay

Detty December

10 Ghanaian songs to make your Detty December in Ghana unforgettable

AD DJ celebrates 10-year career milestone with an exclusive anniversary soirée

AD DJ celebrates a 10-year career milestone