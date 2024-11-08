6 Ghanaian artistes you need on your track for a guaranteed hit

Here’s a look at six artists who consistently elevate other musicians’ songs whenever they’re featured in no particular order.

1. Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy is undoubtedly one of Ghana's hottest musical talents today. Known for turning even ordinary tracks into massive hits, he’s one of the most sought-after collaborators in the industry. Although his rise coincided with a public fallout with his former mentor, Stonebwoy, it hasn’t dampened his success. He’s now in a league of his own.

2. KiDi

KiDi is arguably the biggest artist managed by Lynx Entertainment’s Richie Mensah. He has mastered the art of making hit songs and is highly sought after by fellow musicians. He elevated tracks like Captain Planet’s 'I Miss You Die' and worked magic on songs by Samini, Stonebwoy, and Obibini. Currently, his song Cheese is dominating the airwaves. Since winning the fourth season of MTN Hitmaker in 2015, KiDi has been a force in the industry.

3. Akwaboah Jnr

Although he’s still finding his footing in the industry as a solo artist, Akwaboah Jnr is a powerhouse when it comes to features. With a silky voice admired by peers, he frequently collaborates with other artists and adds depth to their music. A talented songwriter, he penned the award-winning 'Daa Ke Daa' for Becca and 'Ayeyi Ndwom' for DSP Kofi Sarpong.

4. King Promise

When Sarkodie first crossed paths with King Promise, he recognised the young singer’s potential. Now a star in his own right, King Promise has captivated fans with his vocal prowess and signature oversized sneakers. He has been involved in a string of hit collaborations, including 'Anadwo' and 'Can’t Let You Go' with Sarkodie, and he’s become one of Ghana’s most featured artists.

5. Kuami Eugene

The 'Rockstar' himself, Kuami Eugene, rounds off this list alongside his label mate, KiDi. Known for his unique style, he effortlessly makes any song he’s on a success. Another MTN Hitmaker alum, Eugene came third in the 2016 season and quickly joined Lynx Entertainment, where he has since released several hits.

6. Mugeez

Mugeez, one half of the iconic duo R2Bees, is a low-profile powerhouse in Ghanaian music. Born Rashid Abdul Mugeez, he’s an award-winning singer and songwriter who frequently collaborates with other artists, lending his talent to create some of Ghana’s most beloved hits.

