Nonetheless, the minor slowdown, did not stall the invasion of stars with exciting prospects to continue the legacy laid by the previous generation.

Most of these artists have had mind blowing songs, massive airplay, and top positions on music charts. This list of artists, in no particular order, is definitely one you need to look out for this 2021.

Mohbad

‘Light’ proves Mohbad needs to step away from Naira Marley’s shadow. (Marlian Music)

Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba) is a stunning artiste who rose to popularity after winning the BaddyOsha Who Dey Challenge in 2019.

After gaining a following, he has been capitalizing on the momentum by integrating current events into his music, as demonstrated by songs like "Neon," "See My Bouncer," and "Balan Ziaga." He gradually gained traction and steadily developed a following for himself until Naira Marley signed him to Marlian Music alongside Zinoleesky, C Blvck, and Fabian on December 31, 2019, and he is still signed to the label to this day.

The artist has collaborated with in-house producer Rexxie to release "KPK," one of 2021's first singles. The chart-topping song has gone viral, adding common slangs such as OPP (O Por Pa) and KPK (Ko Por Ke) to Nigerian society. Mohbad ended the 2020 with an eight-track EP Light, which featured Davido, Lil Kesh, Naira Marley, and others.

Ckay

Ckay releases new single, 'Felony.' (Warner)

Given the fact that the artist-producer has been around for a while, the past year has been promising enough for him to look forward to what 2021 has in store for him. The remix of "Love Nwantiti" featuring Joeboy and Kuami Eugene, which was released in early 2020, received a lot of positive reviews getting over 70 million streams. The singer then announced his signing to Warner Music South Africa at the end of the year, with hints of a sophomore album – his first major label debut. He is also a part of Davido's "La La," one of the album's most critically acclaimed tracks. Collaborating with other top artistes across the board, 2020 was indeed a year of personal wins for him.

Chukwuka Ekeani aka Ckay began recording and writing music at the age of 13 and has been actively involved in the music-making process for the better part of his life. On the TICBN vol. 1 album, Ckay made his production debut with “Third Mainland Bridge,” which featured MI and Moti Cakes. He has evidently evolved over the years and it is safe to assume he’ll keep the same energy in 2021.

Arya Starr

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MAVIN RECORDS’ NEW SIGNEE, ARYA STARR AFP

With an undeniably strong and unique voice which she now channels into creating a blend of Afropop, Afrobeats and RnB, Arya Starr has been able to carve a niche for herself. Spending most of her growing up traveling between Lagos and Cotonou, listening to and learning from people and cultures she has been able to blend their music and sounds.

Signed sometime last year and released her debut project this year on January 22. It is a five-track, 14-minutes long mediation on life, growth, love and changes from the perspective of a Gen Z Nigerian woman, set to afrobeat-inspired R&B fusion. Two weeks after this release, Ayra had almost 30,000 listeners and was the name on everyone's lips. Today, she has more than 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone and "Away," the lead off the EP, is an obvious hit, presently the presently the #1 song in Nigeria, trending on Youtube, and has debuted as one of the 20 most played songs on Radio in Nigeria. If these feats are anything to go by, Starr is one to keep close watch on in 2021.

Liya

Liya, new DMW artist. (Instagram/Davido)

The 21-year-old Nigerian singer-songwriter who was recently signed to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) is another name that won’t be overlooked by music fans. With her latest single Be My Vibe already topping charts and gaining popularity DMW Princess Abdulsalam Suliyat Modasola, also known as Liya, has proven that she is a talented singer and songwriter.

Before signing with her current label, she had put out a number of singles on which she showed her range as an artiste. Liya has just shown the world the tip of the iceberg and it’s clear that there is still a lot more to come from her. Liya before being signed and the public announcement being made had an incoming single “Be My Vibe” which she dropped immediately before joining the label

Her talent and delivery on her debut song ‘Melo’ really got people hooked, The single "Melo," produced by Zaki Magic and mastered by Mystro, came as a double package. With a video premiere, Liya introduces her sound and vibe.

Chyzzi

The award-winning global artist is destined for stardom, his current EP is topping charts and doing the numbers. Statistics shows that his body of work, “Hymn of A Negro” has so far garnered over sixty million plus streams across all platforms. His fans and all music lovers can testify, Chyzzi does not create ordinary music. One only must listen to any of his songs to see this fact. Chyzzi is pure talent, good music background, consciousness and this reflects in his lyrics and sounds, as he is always out to create music that has a message. The lyrical genius made his debut in the year 2017 with a chart topping, wave making, hit single titled, “PARANOID”. He features lhis label mate on this track and goes on to drop another smashing hit titled “BOMB”. In 2019, he dropped another track in the same fashion titled “APPROVE” which features popular Nigerian artiste “Ceeza Milli”. This track got everyone talking and solidified his stand as a conscious artist. Chyzzi is an advocate of good music, he sees the importance and need for Nigerian music acts to create our own unique sounds, pushing the gospel of Afrobeat all over the world.

Bad Boy Timz

STREAM: Bad Boy Timz - Have Fun. (TBA)

Bad Boy Timz rose to fame because of his social media freestyles, which attracted the attention of British rapper J Hus. This led to him signing a record contract and the release of "MJ," a song named after the King of Pop.

With subsequent versions featuring Teni, Mayorkun, and others, MJ became one of the early hits of 2020. Following his appearance in "Loading" from Olamide's latest album, Carpe Diem, the singer's year took a more interesting turn. With the track's virality and a virtual reality twist to its visuals – which has made it afrobeat’s' first – "Loading" has since become a constant in Nigerian pop culture.

Bad Boy Timz appeals to a wide variety of demographics with his multilingual lyricism (English, Pidgin, and Yoruba). His cadence has hip-hop and Afrobeat influences, close to that of famous star Burna Boy. Timz' energizing sound takes the listener to a state of indulgence where everything is possible.

Lyta

Lyta thanks Davido for featuring on 'Monalisa (Remix)' and paying for his video. (Instagram/Official_Lyta)

Lyta is a gifted singer and songwriter who was discovered by Olamide, the owner of the YBNL record label, at a public event where his rapping skills wowed him. On the 15th of February, 2018, Badoo, who is committed to rising through the ranks of others, signed him to his record label. Afropop singer and songwriter, Lawal Raheem, also known as Lyta, has had his low and high times after he quit his record label, YBNL, owned by the famous indigenous rapper, Olamide.

Lyta has displayed his flexibility and innovation to the Afrobeat sound in his songs, including Self Made, Monalisa, featuring DMW act, Davido, and worked with Jaywon on the remix of Aje.

He rose to popularity in the entertainment industry after collaborating with Olamide on the song 'Time,' which was another outstanding work. The news that Lyta departed from YBNL broke out on the 24th of May 2019. Lyta was not pleased with the record label's calendar and album release pattern, according to Olamide, the YBNL manager. Lyta told Olamide that another record label is ready to sign him, according to Olamide. Lyta is now signed by Naira Marley the Boss of Marlian Music record label and we should be expecting amazing hits this year.

Kendickson

After bursting into the music scene less than a few years ago with songs like “Jojo” “Blessings” and hit song “Wayo” which was choreographed by the American star Korra Obidi amongst other popular acts. Kendickson has cemented his place as one of the talent to watch out for in the year 2021.

Kingsley Amu, popularly known as Kendickson has gotten quick success within a short spell in the music industry and shows promising signs as he’s music has gotten the attention of top music legends across the continent and awards such as the prestigious City People Awards as the “Best New Act of the Year 2019”, Scream Awards among many others as the next rated superstar.

Currently dominating the hearts of Afrobeats music lovers is his Amapiano remix of his smashing hit single “Wayo” and a rich discography with an EP on it’s way, it is clear that he’s a force to be reckoned with in the African music scene and an artist to watch out for.

Ayola

Canada-based Nigerian Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Abdullah Abubakre popularly known as Ayola released his debut EP last year which is described as an Afrosoul sanctuary of emotional wisdom and a frank approach to modern relationship drama. Scum EP was released on all major streaming platforms on 20th November 2020.

Born in Osun State and raised in Kwara State, Nigeria, Ayola grew up singing at home and listening to the nostalgic Afro-juju songs of King Sunny Ade on road trips with his father. Blending his Nigerian roots with a Western pop sensibility, the EP consists of 6 tracks. From the lush and soulful proposal of “Fe mi” to the #EndSARS protest-inspired closer, “Home”.

Other tracks are “Bola, Scum, Starve, and Kudi”, written thematically and inspired by a desire to experiment with different sub-genres of Afro-pop and Afro-soul music.

This is the first project from the singer who recently joined Soul City Music Co-op, an artist-owned music label based in Windsor, Ontario. Ayola continues to explore the intersection of beloved genres in his authentic Naija voice and effortlessly melodic style making it to the list of artists to vibe to in 2021.