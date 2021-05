Debuting on the iTunes USA worldwide Charts is a great feat to his career and an opportunity to pelt his talent to the faces of the westerners and win their support.

Once upon a time, Ghana was a hub of great music and talent. Let bring back and unravel that spirit. let’s aim for the ultimate. It is about time Ghana take the Centre stage. Let’s go out in our numbers to stream his song and dominate the chart by jumping to the first position overnight! Let make our nation great and strong again! Let’s support Abochi as he puts Ghana on the map!