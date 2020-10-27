Denmark based Ghanaian Afro-Pop artiste Suleihu Dawuni Adams, stage named DXD rebrands to Abudebi Zonjon.

Abudebi Zonjon, according to the Invasion Musique Boss, is not just a name but a new state of mind and philosophy which is a representation of his alter ego and the drive for eternal wealth, eternal life and success in all spheres of life.

After successfully signing a management deal with Denmark based artiste management company by name Wontune, Abudebi Zonjon is finally expected to release his first official single for 2020.

If you know this gem of an artiste, you will understand we are to expect nothing short of greatness..