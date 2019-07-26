Featuring another newcomer Kofi Bruce, the title of the track refers to a popular Ewe name given to females born on Mondays.

Fancying the sweetness of the name, Jeydolph creatively creates vibes that connect with “Ajo”, creating an instant party jam.

The mid-tempo jam, however, throws more light on how to treat women; showing unconditional love, telling them sweet words, spoiling them and highly praising them.

Produced by the singer himself, the song comes across as a unique afrobeats masterpiece which matches the high-quality standard.

Enjoy the full song below.