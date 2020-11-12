According to him, his top five Ghanaian rappers of all time are himself, Obrafour, Lord Kenya, Kwaw Kese and Reggie Rockstone.

“You've asked me to create my list so I'll begin with myself; Jay Dee,” he said in a new interview. “Obrafour, Lord Kenya, Kwaw Kese and Reggie Rockstone.”

When asked why he failed to recognise Sarkodie – who is the first Ghanaian rapper with two BET Awards – in his list, he said Sark isn’t his favourite even though he raps well.

He said he knows Sarkodie inside out and his rap capabilities but will not include him in his list.

“Sarkodie isn't part of my favourites,” he says. “I know Sarkodie very well. I know rappers and I know he does well.”

During the interview, he was asked to give a short freestyle but said he has stopped rapping even though he is still into music business.

“I have new song and I can present for you to play. I don't want to rap again.”

Last year, Jay Dee went viral when someone posted a photo of him looking wretched. While some people claimed he was arrested in the UK on defilement charges, others claimed he has been on drugs.

But record producer Hammer rubbished the claims, saying ‘people talk too much’ and that the claims are untrue.

“People talk too much, what’s all this, and which kind jail? Jay Dee has never been jailed in no UK or the States for any defilement. This has nothing to do with industry neither. This is and has always been a medical case. Period. Why people dey talk rubbish like that?” Hammer slammed critics in a Facebook post.

Sarkodie has been a fan of Jay Dee. In 2018, he called “Alampan” one of his ‘favourite records ever’ and gave a hot freestyle on the beat.

He tweeted: “One of my favorite records ever ... JayDee - Alampan ... @Dahammergh this is your best production ever !!! Don’t know all the lyrics but this song brings memories ... HipLife made me !!!”