This move follows two endorsement songs which were released by Sarkodie and Samini last week.

Sarkodie and Samini shocked their fans last week when they released campaign and endorsement songs, “Happy Day” and “Kpoyaka” respectively, in a bid to help the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo win the forthcoming general elections.

Though the opposition party isn’t happy about this move and have criticised them for selling their brand for cheap prices, the incumbent government and its supporters have expressed their excitement about the endorsement.

Last week, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George alleged that Sarkodie and Samini were paid GH500,000 to endorse Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Don't be swayed by any funny endorsements people. We may love their music and groove to it but we don't trust their political choices especially when they are worth GH500,000,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

But it seems it’s not over yet because the President of Ghana just announced in a tweet that Daddy Lumba is set to release a new endorsement song.

He tweeted a snippet of the song the “Aben Wo Ha” hitmaker had recorded and captioned: “Official Daddy Lumba endorsement video loading ... #4MoreForNana”.

The lyrics of the song is clear – Daddy Lumba said everyone is praising Nana Akufo-Addo and that he should be given four more years in office to continue his good works.

This is not the first time Daddy Lumba has endorsed Nana Addo. In fact, he is one of his ardent supporters and has released hit campaign songs for Nana Addo.

In 2016, he released “Nana is a Winner” – a song that played an influential role in Nana Addo’s campaign and his win again John Mahama. Then, in 2019, he released a remix of the song, and in the song, he highlighted Nana Addo’s campaign promises.

Will the new single be different? Share your views with us.