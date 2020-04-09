The song released today, 9th April 2020, by the social media commentator, has been titled “Shut Up” and as that suggests, it contains direct jabs at Shatta Wale to keep quiet over instigating beef with industry players.

Before the song, Archipalaogo vowed to beat the dancehall act for threatening to manhandle Sarkodie over their recent clash, when the rapper in a tweet told him to stop fooling over dragging his name in the mud during a TV interview.

The social media commentator who is now based in the U.S and Shatta Wale have had their share of beef after their once upon a time friendship fell into the gutters and since, the pair never sees eye to eye, a reason Archipalgo is once again dragging Shatta Wale in a new song.

“Shut Up” has been recorded over Sarkodie’s Ofeesto instrumentals. Listen to it below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.