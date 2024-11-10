Audio recording left by late gospel singer Ajola for brother on how to survive emerges

Ajola also stressed the importance of financial stability, cautioning that a lack of it often strains relationships. "I'm not saying anybody is bad. But what I'm saying is the reason they will leave you is because you don't have money. So why don't you make the money? Build yourself," he explained.

Gospel singer Jacob Yaw Mawulo Adjola popularly known as Jake reportedly commits suicide, leaves behind note Pulse Ghana

At one point, Ajola instructed Eben to contact a colleague to collect his belongings, suggesting he might not be around much longer. He promised to continue supporting him in spirit, saying, "I'm praying with you. Wherever I am. I'm going to be praying with you. Because you will not see me again."

ADVERTISEMENT

In his final words, Ajola expressed his love for Eben and sought forgiveness, advising his brother to consider changing their surname, which he felt had negative associations. "You may not see me again. You will not see me again. This thing I'm going through… It affected Daddy… You need a new environment to help your mind. I love you, Eben. I'm sorry that I have to do this. Forgive me," he said.

Gospel singer Jacob Yaw Mawulo Adjola popularly known as Jake reportedly commits suicide, leaves behind note Pulse Ghana

Gospel singer Jacob Yaw Mawulo Adjola popularly known as Jake reportedly commits suicide, leaves behind note Pulse Ghana