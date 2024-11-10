Audio recording left by late gospel singer Ajola for brother on how to survive emerges

The message, shared on Neat FM in Accra, captures Ajola imparting heartfelt words of advice to his brother. He urged Eben to prioritise prayer and focus on building a secure future. "Do not play with prayer. I want you to take your finances seriously," Ajola emphasised. He encouraged Eben to focus on self-improvement, work towards financial independence, and delay marriage until he was established, saying, "When you are established, you get the woman to marry. Focus on yourself. Build yourself. Learn, pray, make money. Build yourself. I wish somebody had given me this advice some time ago."
An audio recording of the late Ghanaian Gospel musician Jacob Ajola, in which he offers crucial guidance to his younger brother, identified only as Eben, on navigating life’s challenges, has reignited discussions surrounding his tragic passing.
Ajola also stressed the importance of financial stability, cautioning that a lack of it often strains relationships. "I'm not saying anybody is bad. But what I'm saying is the reason they will leave you is because you don't have money. So why don't you make the money? Build yourself," he explained.
At one point, Ajola instructed Eben to contact a colleague to collect his belongings, suggesting he might not be around much longer. He promised to continue supporting him in spirit, saying, "I'm praying with you. Wherever I am. I'm going to be praying with you. Because you will not see me again."
In his final words, Ajola expressed his love for Eben and sought forgiveness, advising his brother to consider changing their surname, which he felt had negative associations. "You may not see me again. You will not see me again. This thing I'm going through… It affected Daddy… You need a new environment to help your mind. I love you, Eben. I'm sorry that I have to do this. Forgive me," he said.
Ajola took his own life in October 2024, leaving behind a heartbreaking note, an event that has deeply saddened his fans and the Christian community.