The global pop icon hooked up with the controversial dancehall musician for a song “Already” off her second soundtrack album, titled “The Lion King: The Gift”.

The 27-track album also features some top African stars including Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and Tiwa Savage, and American rappers; JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino.

Ex Doe, who is the man behind the hit song “Maba”, told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview on Sunday, July 21, that Shatta Wale’s feature on Beyoncé’s project didn’t come by chance.

According to him, the dancehall musician’s influence in the game coupled with his huge following on social media was a powerful drive behind the collaboration.

“First of all, the collaboration is a good thing for the music industry,” he said. “Beyoncé is a global and powerful artiste who could have chosen any other artiste for the feature apart from Shatta Wale.”

He continued: “But because of his [Shatta Wale’s] influence and a huge following in Ghana, Beyoncé selected him.”

Ex Doe said Beyoncé took into consideration the business aspect of the feature and realised the benefit.

“She also considered the business aspect of the feature. She realised that Shatta Wale has got the numbers in Ghana and would help the song to travel far hence the feature.”

On the social media comparisons, he said it is part of Shatta Wale’s brand, so it isn’t a big deal.

“The negative reviews, comparisons and the internet trolls are the nature of Shatta Wale, so it isn’t a big deal. Anytime he drops a song, people make negative remarks so forget about it.”