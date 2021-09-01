The new hip-hop sensation, who has been trending for weeks with the official video for “Second Sermon,” has garnered over 2.3million streams on his YouTube channel in August alone.
Black Sherif emerges most-streamed artiste on YouTube in August, beats Sarkodie, others
Ghanaian hip-hop/trap performer Black Sherif has emerged as the most-streamed musician on Ghana YouTube after beating off competition from Sarkodie, Mona4Reall, and Nigeria’s Wizkid, Guchi and Mercy Chinwo.
He is followed by rising afro-pop songstress Mona4Reall – who is also trending with her latest music video for “Baby” featuring Shatta Wale. She has accumulated over a million views in August.
Sarkodie is the next on the list, with 1.04 million views. He is currently trending with his “No Pressure” album and two music videos off the album and, this could be the reason why he has such numbers.
Kumerican star Yaw Tog and reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Artiste of the Year” Diana Hamilton appeared on the list with 439k views and 434k views, respectively.
Four Nigerian artistes (Omah Lay, Wizkid, Guchi and Mercy Chinwo) popped up on the list.
This is a great win for Black Sherif, considering that his latest song has a ripple effect on his old songs, and his influence may have an impact on his next project.
According to him, he has another episode of his “Sermons,” and it will soon be released.
