RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherif emerges most-streamed artiste on YouTube in August, beats Sarkodie, others

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian hip-hop/trap performer Black Sherif has emerged as the most-streamed musician on Ghana YouTube after beating off competition from Sarkodie, Mona4Reall, and Nigeria’s Wizkid, Guchi and Mercy Chinwo.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The new hip-hop sensation, who has been trending for weeks with the official video for “Second Sermon,” has garnered over 2.3million streams on his YouTube channel in August alone.

Recommended articles

He is followed by rising afro-pop songstress Mona4Reall – who is also trending with her latest music video for “Baby” featuring Shatta Wale. She has accumulated over a million views in August.

twitter.com

Sarkodie is the next on the list, with 1.04 million views. He is currently trending with his “No Pressure” album and two music videos off the album and, this could be the reason why he has such numbers.

Kumerican star Yaw Tog and reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Artiste of the Year” Diana Hamilton appeared on the list with 439k views and 434k views, respectively.

Four Nigerian artistes (Omah Lay, Wizkid, Guchi and Mercy Chinwo) popped up on the list.

This is a great win for Black Sherif, considering that his latest song has a ripple effect on his old songs, and his influence may have an impact on his next project.

According to him, he has another episode of his “Sermons,” and it will soon be released.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KiDi goes global as top Bollywood actors jam to 'Touch It' on set (WATCH)

KiDi goes global with Touch It in Bollywood

Stonebwoy leaves Ghana's Commissioner to U.K in shock with GHAMRO income revelation

Stonebwoy and Papa Owusu Ankomah

Photos: International award-winning music superstar, Burna Boy shuts down 20,000 capacity 02 Arena in headline concert

Burna Boy shuts down 20,000 capacity 02 Arena in headline concert.

Maccasio’s “The Throne Concert” sold out, Medikal pulls surprise (PHOTOS)

Maccasio performs at The Throne Concert