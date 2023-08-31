I wanted to go solo- Black Sherif explains why he only featured Burna Boy on his album

"I made so many songs at that time and I felt like, the story I was going to tell I could tell it alone, I had plans of getting features in the album, but getting to like 70% of the album, I felt I could do it solo, because I had a lot to talk about,” he said.

Speaking on the influence of the Nigerian AfroFusion star on the album, Black Sheirf stated that his first interaction with him wasn't about the music but that Burna Boy rather “appreciated his art and made him feel different about himself”.

Black Sheirf came into the limelight in 2021 with his song “First Sermon,” which he released that May. This was followed up with the “Second Sermon” in July.

His breakthrough came in March 2022 with his hit single “Kwaku the Traveller,” which reached Number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts.