Black Sherif set to perform alongside 50 Cent, Popcaan and others at the Wireless festival

The musical concert will kick start on July 7 and shut down on Sunday, July 9 at Finsbury Park in London. 50 cent will also grace the festival as a special guest.

The Wireless Festival is a musical concert dedicated to rap and urban music. The festival takes place every year in London and is organized by Live Nation. It started primarily as a rock and pop festival, but in recent years it has focused on hip-hop and other urban music. Headline acts since 2010 have included Jay-Z, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Bruno Mars and Stormzy.

The highly anticipated show is expected to be thrilling, as the artiste line-up includes a slew of internationally renowned musicians.

Day 1, has stars like Metro Booming, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, TBA, Lancey Foux, Ken Carson, and Destroy Lonely. Day 2's lineup has the likes of Travis Scott, Bryson Tiller, JoeyBa$$ and Flo and day 3's lineup having Ghana's very own, Black Sherif, 50 Cent, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lil Tjay, Dexta Daps and Dreya Mac.

Black Sherif made Ghana proud with his music barely three years in the game, he has solidified his position in the Ghanaian music industry.