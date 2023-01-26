ADVERTISEMENT
Black Sherif set to perform alongside 50 Cent, Popcaan and others at the Wireless festival

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana’s fast-rising superstar Black Sherif will be performing at this year’s Wireless Festival.

The three-day concert, which takes place at Finsbury Park, London, has a list of international acts on the bill including hip-hop group D-Block Europe, American rappers Lil Durk and Lil Tjay, Popcaan among others.

The musical concert will kick start on July 7 and shut down on Sunday, July 9 at Finsbury Park in London. 50 cent will also grace the festival as a special guest.

The Wireless Festival is a musical concert dedicated to rap and urban music. The festival takes place every year in London and is organized by Live Nation. It started primarily as a rock and pop festival, but in recent years it has focused on hip-hop and other urban music. Headline acts since 2010 have included Jay-Z, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Bruno Mars and Stormzy.

The highly anticipated show is expected to be thrilling, as the artiste line-up includes a slew of internationally renowned musicians.

Day 1, has stars like Metro Booming, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, TBA, Lancey Foux, Ken Carson, and Destroy Lonely. Day 2's lineup has the likes of Travis Scott, Bryson Tiller, JoeyBa$$ and Flo and day 3's lineup having Ghana's very own, Black Sherif, 50 Cent, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lil Tjay, Dexta Daps and Dreya Mac.

Black Sherif made Ghana proud with his music barely three years in the game, he has solidified his position in the Ghanaian music industry.

Since his breakout in 2021 and his debut spectacular performance of his single, “Kwaku, The Traveller” at the 2022 3Music Awards, the world cannot have enough of spell-bounding music. His fame has spread far and wild with his songs topping charts in many countries and various music streaming platforms.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
