Blacko, the 'lone' Ghanaian among Audiomack's Top-Streamed artists in August 2023

Audiomack regularly compiles the top 10 most-streamed artists, albums, and songs on their platform worldwide. This month's list includes popular names like Asake, Seyi Vibez, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, Olamide, Shallipopi, Black Sherif, Zinoleesky, Rema, and Kizz Daniel.

Black Sherif has solidified his status as a Ghanaian music sensation. He recently achieved a remarkable milestone of over 100 million global streams on Audiomack.

His music catalogue, though relatively concise, resonates with his journey from humble beginnings. He made his first Audiomack upload in August 2020 and gained widespread recognition with the viral hit "First Sermon" in 2021.

Later that same year, he dropped "Second Sermon," which further elevated his career, especially when Burna Boy joined him for the remix.

In March 2022, Black Sherif released "Kwaku The Traveller," a deeply introspective track that garnered over 35 million streams.