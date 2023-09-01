ADVERTISEMENT
Blacko, the 'lone' Ghanaian among Audiomack's Top-Streamed artists in August 2023

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian superstar, Black Sherif, is currently the only Ghanaian among the most streamed artists on Audiomack August 2023.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The list, which mainly features nine Nigerians, highlights Black Sherif's global stardom.

Audiomack regularly compiles the top 10 most-streamed artists, albums, and songs on their platform worldwide. This month's list includes popular names like Asake, Seyi Vibez, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, Olamide, Shallipopi, Black Sherif, Zinoleesky, Rema, and Kizz Daniel.

Black Sherif has solidified his status as a Ghanaian music sensation. He recently achieved a remarkable milestone of over 100 million global streams on Audiomack.

His music catalogue, though relatively concise, resonates with his journey from humble beginnings. He made his first Audiomack upload in August 2020 and gained widespread recognition with the viral hit "First Sermon" in 2021.

Later that same year, he dropped "Second Sermon," which further elevated his career, especially when Burna Boy joined him for the remix.

In March 2022, Black Sherif released "Kwaku The Traveller," a deeply introspective track that garnered over 35 million streams.

This song became the most-streamed on Audiomack in 2022, solidifying Black Sherif's position as a significant artist both locally and globally.

