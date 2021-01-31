The 38-year-old Ugandan before his political career, was a known reggae, dancehall, and afrobeat musician. Bobi Wine became a Member of Parliament in 2017 and kicked off his Presidential ambition in 2019 which saw him contesting in the 2021 elections.

Bobi's revolutionary kind of politics and fierce criticism of Yoweri Museveni, 76, who has been the President of Uganda since 1986, has seen him attracting global attention with rampant attacks on him by the Ugandan government.

Despite his rising fame globally, Bobi is said to have lost the election according to the official declaration by the Ugandan Election Commission. Some media reports state that the election was characterized by violence as Bobi alleges that the election has been rigged as well.

Whilst all eyes are on the musician turn politician for his next move, Blakk Rasta has announced that he has featured him on a song he titles 'Bloody Museveni'. The Ghanaian radio presenter who is also a Pan Africanist said the song will be out on Monday, 1st February.

See his post below.