The song has an iconic saxophone and a tuneful piano that carry the key melodic phrases in the song.

Sokoma was released by Ceek but is Blaq Jerzee’s second release of the year. Recently releasing ‘Falling For You’ which he featured Mr Eazi and Harmonize.

The visuals are produced by Ceek Global Studios, exhibiting a very high-level production. Set in a local African village, all three artists shine bright against the many backdrops throughout the scenic film. Choreography and motorbike freestylers bring a whole other visual effect to the eventful video which is now live on ceek.