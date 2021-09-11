Burna Boy jams to Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' (WATCH)

The Nigerian singer showing off his style drip, sneakers, ripped denim jeans with his Richard Mille watch over his jewels and shirt, before stepping out for an event, has been filmed, in the video below, happily 'vibing' to the chart-topping Ghanaian song.

Black Sherif released his 'Second Sermon' on 16 July 2021 and it became an instant monster hit as music lovers praise him for his unique style whilst others were moved by the message in the sermon.

The video to the song gathered 1 million views on YouTube 5 days after its release and currently, it has crossed 5 million views. The song came as a second version to the first one he released titled 'First Sermon'.

With the success of the song, fans have been anticipating the third sermon as the new music icon plans on dropping his debut E.P, hence, warming the path with his sermons.

In August, the trap performer also emerged as the most-streamed musician on Ghana YouTube after beating off competition from Sarkodie, Mona4Reall, and Nigeria’s Wizkid, Guchi and Mercy Chinwo.