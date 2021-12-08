The Ghanaian musician released the track last night with a verse from the Nigerian Grammy award winner. Before this, Burna Boy has been spotted countless times jamming to the song.
'Burna Boy will take Black Sherif to Grammys' - social media reacts to #SecondSermonRemix
Black Sherif has dropped a remix of his monster hit song and it features Burna Boy.
'Second Sermon' is a record-breaking track from Black Sherif which came as a part two to his 'First Sermon' single that caught wild attention online.
'Second Sermon' has recorded millions of streams on music streaming platforms and has also gathered over 8 million views on YouTube after its official video was released 4 months ago.
Since then, Black Sherif has not released any new single apart from featuring on the songs of his colleague musicians. Fans have since been anticipating something new from the young musician and he blessed them with a Burna Boy collaboration.
Ghanaian music lovers on social media have also been thrown into excitement over Killer Blacko's collaboration with the African Giant singer after he announced the release of the song. "Second Sermon (Remix) with my big bro @burnaboygram out now! Run it up on all platforms, link on my bio🌑🌊 I love you!". he wrote.
"Getting Burna Boy on your track is no small feat. This is huge for Black Sherif and he deserves it," Editor in Chief & Director of Content at pulse.com.gh, Kwame Boakye, said in a tweet.
Another social media user with the Twitter handle, @unrulyking00 whilst commenting on the song said "Burna Boy will surely take Black Sherif to Grammys .. hard verse on the Second Sermon Remix".
See more comments below of what other tweeps have been saying about the song.
