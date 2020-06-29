On May 29, 2020, Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy was named the Best International Act at the BET Awards. He beat popular acts like Sho Madjozi, Santan Dave and Stormzy to win the award.

The win marks the second consecutive time Burna Boy will take home the gong after doing so in 2019.

At the awards, Wizkid also vicariously won the BET Her Award for Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' alongside Saint jHN and Blue Ivy Carter. Rema lost out Sha Sha of Zimbabwe on the Best New International Act front.

Watch Burna Boy's speech below;