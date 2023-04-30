By faith, I will win VGMA artiste of the Year - Piesie Esther

Piesie is however optimistic that her hard work over the period is deserving of the ultimate award on the night.

In a discussion on UTV's showbiz, she believes her faith will carry her through the night as the ultimate, however, she will still be grateful should she not win any awards on the day.

"I believe and have faith that I will pick up the ultimate award, however, if I don't pick any awards, I will still be grateful to God for at least getting the recognition"

"It will hurt if I don't win an award but I'm hopeful things will turn out good in the end"