The 'Waye me yie' hitmaker bagged seven nominations at this year's VGMA event including the ultimate of the night.
By faith, I will win VGMA artiste of the Year - Piesie Esther
Celebrated gospel musician Piesie Esther has on her faith revealed that she is likely to pick up the plaque for VGMA artiste of the year.
Piesie is however optimistic that her hard work over the period is deserving of the ultimate award on the night.
In a discussion on UTV's showbiz, she believes her faith will carry her through the night as the ultimate, however, she will still be grateful should she not win any awards on the day.
"I believe and have faith that I will pick up the ultimate award, however, if I don't pick any awards, I will still be grateful to God for at least getting the recognition"
"It will hurt if I don't win an award but I'm hopeful things will turn out good in the end"
Piesie Esther is in the run with A-listers such as Sarkodie, Camidoh, Black Sherrif, Stonebwoy, King Promise, and KiDi to grab the ultimate.
