Canadian-based Ghanaian musician Cobbi Kay drops 'Aboki Pandemic'

With its pulsating rhythm, infectious melodies, and fusion of a diverse range of sounds, the track is danceable and would thrill Afrobeats music lovers.

With inspiration from all over the continent, "Aboki Pandemic" seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary musical elements to create a captivating sonic experience.

Not only do the lyrics of the song celebrate the joy of movement, but at its heart lies a unique baseline that drives the rhythm and sets the dance floor ablaze.

This distinctive groove, combined with the lively energy of the song, compels listeners to unleash their inner dancers and join in on the infectious new dance craze.