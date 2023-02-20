Can't Ghanaian rappers rap about any other thing apart from money - Kafui Dey asks

He showed his followers how a majority of Ghanaian rappers channel their energies into talking about money in their songs.

In a recent tweet, the television presenter claimed that some Ghanaian rap songs he’s been hearing on the radio and other platforms are mostly about wealth and nothing more.

Kafui Dey lamented how the new crop of Ghanaian rappers focuses more on money when delivering verses than on impactful lyrics.

“Listening to some Ghanaian rap on radio and all the songs are about making money,” he tweeted, “how much money they have, how they will make money by all means, how they have money more than other people etc.”

“Every verse has ‘sika’ or ‘money’,” he concluded.