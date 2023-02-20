According to him, the lyrics of most local rap music, it’s rather a battle of how much money they’ve made or highlights how an artiste is more affluent than his colleagues.
Can't Ghanaian rappers rap about any other thing apart from money - Kafui Dey asks
Ghanaian television personality Kafui Dey has expressed concern about how modern Ghanaian rap music lacks substance.
He showed his followers how a majority of Ghanaian rappers channel their energies into talking about money in their songs.
In a recent tweet, the television presenter claimed that some Ghanaian rap songs he’s been hearing on the radio and other platforms are mostly about wealth and nothing more.
Kafui Dey lamented how the new crop of Ghanaian rappers focuses more on money when delivering verses than on impactful lyrics.
“Listening to some Ghanaian rap on radio and all the songs are about making money,” he tweeted, “how much money they have, how they will make money by all means, how they have money more than other people etc.”
“Every verse has ‘sika’ or ‘money’,” he concluded.
The television presenter is not the first to bring up this conversation. It is, however, unclear whether or not 'money' sells when it comes to the rap industry or whether music lovers love to hear about money motivation in lyrics.
