During the Minister’s appearance on Yvonne Okoro’s “Dining With Cooks And Braggarts” she mentioned, Becca, the latest celebrity mother in town, as her favourite Ghanaian musician.

READ ALSO: I love the direction of Akufo-Addo's government - Shatta Wale

“I choose Becca anytime any day, I like her sultriness, I love her voice, ” she said. Naming some other musicians for people to watch out for, the Minister mentioned M.anifest and Kofi Kinaata.

She added that as a mother, she appreciates all the other acts and emphasized that the emerging ones in the past three years are really making Ghana proud. In this regard, she mentioned Kidi, Kuami Eugene and Fancy Gadam. Mrs Afeku also heaped praises on Wiyaala and Dj Switch.

Nii Lante Vanderpuije, Former Youth and Sports Minister, who was on the show as well says though he also loves all of them too, his favourites are Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata and named Amakye Dede as his all-time favourite.

Watch video below.