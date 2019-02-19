With no footing, Shatta Wale claims he loves the current direction of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and that Ghana is ‘changing’.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker said the youth will give Akufo-Addo’s government the necessary support to make the ‘change’ happen.

According to him, his statement is backed by his experience, adding that Ghanaians should exercise patience because ‘it shall be well’.

“I think I love the direction of the current government ..Ghana is changing and we the youth will help to make this change a must. Me wat am seeing is what am talking about...It shall be well ..Just patience!!!” Shatta Wale tweeted on Tuesday, February 19.

Shatta Wale is one of the few Ghanaian musicians who has been vocal about this government.

He bashes the government at any least chance but it seems he has a change of mind this time around.