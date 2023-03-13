Chance the Rapper 'carries' Ghana to the world as he raps in Twi in the US (WATCH)

He mentioned the names of some popular towns in the country and talked about the freedom that Ghana gained through Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

The rapper used some Twi words in the song and mentioned some popular towns in Ghana. In his freestyle, he showed pride in Africa and how some African leaders have exhibited black excellence and leadership to protect their people during their tenure in office.

Among the local towns he mentioned were Osu and Kumasi. He also used "Akwaaba" and the name of Ghana's founder and freedom fighter, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in his freestyle.

The video, which was posted to Instagram, quickly garnered a lot of reactions from fans.

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett known professionally as Chance the Rapper, is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer. Bennett released his debut mixtape 10 Day in 2012. He began to gain mainstream recognition in 2013 after releasing his second mixtape, Acid Rap.

