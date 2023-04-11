Charterhous takes 24thVGMA Xperience Concert to Ho with top acts billed to perform

The capital city is set to once again come alive with performances from stage stoppers and VGMA nominated artistes such as Chief One, Medikal, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Camidoh, Stonebwoy, 6 incredible Unsung Acts and many more.

The 24th VGMA Xperience Concert is an amplified experience of music. This edition comes with two unique experiences - The Fan Park and The Live Concert. The experience begins with the Fan Park at 4pm, featuring photo opps, games, food and drinks. The program will be climaxed with back-to-back electrifying performances from GHs finest. This Xperience is definitely one you can’t afford to miss out on. Entry is absolutely free, courtesy Vodafone.

24thVGMA Xperience Concert Makes a Stop In HO Pulse Ghana

The concert also shows live on TV3 at 9pm and streaming live on Ghana Music Awards on Facebook and CharterhouseLive on YouTube. Visit www.ghanamusicawards.com and all Ghana Music Awards on all socials for more details.