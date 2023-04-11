ADVERTISEMENT
Charterhous takes 24thVGMA Xperience Concert to Ho with top acts billed to perform

Selorm Tali

Ho was brought to a standstill in 2016 when the nominees of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards made a grand stop in the city. Sensational and chart-topping artistes thrilled fans as they performed back-to-back hits.

After 7 years, the 24th VGMA party train makes a grand return to Ho with a galaxy of stars, for yet another unforgettable experience at the Ho sports stadium, on Saturday 15th April.

The capital city is set to once again come alive with performances from stage stoppers and VGMA nominated artistes such as Chief One, Medikal, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Camidoh, Stonebwoy, 6 incredible Unsung Acts and many more.

The 24th VGMA Xperience Concert is an amplified experience of music. This edition comes with two unique experiences - The Fan Park and The Live Concert. The experience begins with the Fan Park at 4pm, featuring photo opps, games, food and drinks. The program will be climaxed with back-to-back electrifying performances from GHs finest. This Xperience is definitely one you can’t afford to miss out on. Entry is absolutely free, courtesy Vodafone.

The concert also shows live on TV3 at 9pm and streaming live on Ghana Music Awards on Facebook and CharterhouseLive on YouTube. Visit www.ghanamusicawards.com and all Ghana Music Awards on all socials for more details.

The 24thVGMAs is produced by Charterhouse, with support from YANGO, TV3, KPMG, Ebony Condoms, our media partners and proudly brought to you by VODAFONE…. further together.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
