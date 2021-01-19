Charterhouse has officially announced that its out outfit is now open to receive nominations for this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The nomination has been opened from now till 15 February for works that have been released between 1st January 2020 to 31st December.

A post shared on Ghana Music Awards' Instagram page reads "Calling on all GH Music Heros, with works released between Jan 1st - Dec 31st 2020". Interested people in the scheme are expected to visit the Ghana Music Awards website to file their nominations.

VGMA open for nominations

This year's awards scheme becomes the 22nd edition following the 21st one which saw Kuami Eugene winning the ultimate prize as the Artiste of The Year.