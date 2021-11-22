Chris K: The story of a rising resilient rapper and producer in a wheelchair

According to him, this was the “beginning of the downside of not being able to do things you do physically."

Chris K is suffering from a neurological condition that affects his brain, nerve, and spine. His nerves are broken down, which is why he is not able to power his muscles. This means all he could do, including walking and playing football, has become practically impossible.

Chris is a recipient of a hereditary condition that passed on to him from his late father.

Talk about his relationships, Chris sighed and admitted that: “Relationships have not been roast, I remember when all of these started but I completed Senior High School. I lost a lot of self-esteem so I withdrew myself from people."

"Because I was still trying to find out what is going on. After school when everyone was looking forward to the University, I was finding a solution to what I was going through."

One of the main challenges Chris is facing is accessibility to places. He is not able to get into offices without elevators and also public transports. He believes society is making him disabled because it’s been said to his face.

Chris K now has a recording studio in his home where he records and raps at the same time.

He says: “Music is an escape for me. When a whole lot is going around, I just listen and get lost in it. I believe that despite everything, I have been able to live the life I wanted to."

Aside from finding joy in music, Chris works for the Ghana Federation of Disability Organization as a project officer.