Collaborating with Vic Mensa is a dream manifesting - Kwesi Arthur (WATCH)

Talking about the collaboration, Kwesi Arthur, in an Instagram post on Friday, disclosed that he couldn’t believe his eyes working with Vic Mensa.

According to the Tema-based rapper, he watched Vic Mensa on Saturday Night Live while rapping in his grandmother’s house a few years ago.

He said the collaboration is a ‘dream manifesting,' adding that God is his witness.

“This be collaboration i couldn’t have imagined happening a few years ago. I was rapping in my grandma’s house watching @vicmensa perform on SNL. This be dreams manifesting. Twedeampon be my witness, i love my supporters for taking my lyrics around the world. i’ll do my best to keeping winning! Big up @bigghomieflee for them klaaaazy sermons and @iamdaveduncan and his team for working on the video. Grrrrr” he wrote on his Instagram page.