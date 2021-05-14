RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Collaborating with Vic Mensa is a dream manifesting - Kwesi Arthur (WATCH)

Ghanaian hip-hop musician Kwesi Arthur has released his latest song “Winning” which features American rapper of Ghanaian descent Vic Mensa.

Produced by Juicxxx, the mid-tempo hip-hop song sees the BET Award nominee claim victory for himself and friends for ‘winning’ in their hustle. The song is accompanied by a ghetto-themed visual directed by David Duncan.

Talking about the collaboration, Kwesi Arthur, in an Instagram post on Friday, disclosed that he couldn’t believe his eyes working with Vic Mensa.

According to the Tema-based rapper, he watched Vic Mensa on Saturday Night Live while rapping in his grandmother’s house a few years ago.

He said the collaboration is a ‘dream manifesting,' adding that God is his witness.

“This be collaboration i couldn’t have imagined happening a few years ago. I was rapping in my grandma’s house watching @vicmensa perform on SNL. This be dreams manifesting. Twedeampon be my witness, i love my supporters for taking my lyrics around the world. i’ll do my best to keeping winning! Big up @bigghomieflee for them klaaaazy sermons and @iamdaveduncan and his team for working on the video. Grrrrr” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Watch the official music video for “Winning” below and share your thoughts as well in the comment section.

